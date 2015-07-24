1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to six games Thursday. Mauer doubled down the left-field line in the fourth inning and scored on 3B Trevor Plouffe’s three-run home run in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Mauer finished 1-for-4 and struck out once. In his past 16 road games, Mauer is batting .397 (23-for-58) with five extra-base hits and five RBIs.

RHP Ervin Santana won his 300th career start by beating the team that brought him to the major leagues Thursday. Santana, who spent his first eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, pitched eight shutout innings to earn a 3-0 win. The right-hander conceded only four hits and a hit batter while striking out seven. Santana also generated 12 consecutive outs between the second and sixth innings, and retired 19 of the final 21 batters he faced.

LHP Glen Perkins moved into third place on the Twins’ all-time saves list Thursday. Perkins pitched a perfect ninth inning in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels for his 29th save of the season and the 117th of his career. Perkins passed Eddie Guardado, the Twins’ bullpen coach, in career saves for the club.

C Kurt Suzuki broke an 0-for-14 slump Thursday. Suzuki hit a single under the glove of Los Angeles Angels SS Erick Aybar in the fifth inning of a 3-0 win. Suzuki finished 1-for-2 with a walk, and raised his average to .227.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit a three-run home run Thursday to give the Twins a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Plouffe propelled a breaking pitch into the Twins’ bullpen in left field for his 13th homer of the season, one less than his total in each of the past two years. Plouffe finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. In his last 15 games, Plouffe is batting .281 (16-for-57) with five doubles, a triple and three home runs.

RHP Phil Hughes will make his team-leading 20th start of the season as he seeks his fifth consecutive win Friday night when he faces the New York Yankees, his former teammates. After losing his first four decisions of the season, Hughes has gone 8-2 since May 4. The Yankees selected Hughes in the first round of the June 2004 draft.