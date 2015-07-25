FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2015 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Miguel Sano hit his third home run of the year in the first inning, a two-run shot over the center field fence. Sano has now reached base safely in 12 of his 14 games in the majors since being called up on July 3.

OF Byron Buxton began taking dry swings and swinging a bat underwater as he recovers from a strained thumb. Buxton could take batting practice this weekend.

RF Torii Hunter had two hits, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. The homer gave him 207 in a Twins uniform, tying him with Hall-of-Famer Kirby Puckett for sixth on the club’s all-time list.

1B Joe Mauer doubled in the seventh inning. It was the 329th two-base hit of Mauer’s career, tying him with Tony Oliva for second on the Twins all-time list. Mauer is now one extra-base hit shy of Rod Carew for eighth in team history in that category.

RHP Phil Hughes pitches seven innings of shutout ball, scattering seven hits and walking none while striking out three. Hughes has won his last five decisions and dropped his ERA to 3.93 this season. For Hughes, who won 16 games a year ago and finished with an ERA of 3.52, it’s the first time this season he completed a start with his ERA under 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
