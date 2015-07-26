FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Byron Buxton is scheduled to hit off a tee and do flip drills as he works his way back from a thumb injury. The Twins also hope Buxton can start taking batting practice late next week before heading to Florida for more rehab work. General manager Terry Ryan said the team had not decided yet which affiliate Buxton will spend his rehab assignment with.

RF Torii Hunter’s home run in the third inning Saturday was his 208th in a Twins uniform. That moved him into sixth place in franchise history, surpassing Kirby Puckett. It was the 40-year-old Hunter’s 16th home run of the season.

1B Joe Mauer was not in the starting lineup, but it was just a routine day off, manager Paul Molitor said. The 32-year-old Mauer entered Saturday with a team-high 95 games played. He is batting .277 with 43 RBIs. Mauer entered the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning but did not have an at-bat.

CF Aaron Hicks went 2-for-5 Saturday for his 10th multi-hit game of the season. His two-run home run in the first inning was his third home run in July and fourth of the season. Hicks raised his average to .263 and is now batting .326 (24-for-76) in 24 games at Target Field.

