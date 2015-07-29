SS Jorge Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take the place of 3B Trevor Plouffe (paternity list). Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk in one game with the Twins earlier this season. He is a career .333 in five major league games.

3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the paternity list following the game Tuesday. Plouffe and his wife, Olivia, are expecting their first child, a son, who will be delivered Wednesday. Plouffe is hitting .257 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs this season after going 2-for-5 Tuesday.

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks in a no-decision Tuesday. Pelfrey lasted 5 1/3 innings against the Pirates, his shortest outing at home since lasting 3 1/3 innings on May 3.

CF Aaron Hicks went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Hicks has hit safely in 14 of his past 18 games, hitting .356 with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 11 RBIs over that span. Hicks has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games at home.