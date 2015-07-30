SS Jorge Polanco was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take 3B Trevor Plouffe’s roster spot. Polanco went 1-for-3 with a walk in one game with the Twins this season and is a career .333 in five big-league games in his career.

1B Joe Mauer singled in the ninth inning and went 1-for-5. The hit extended Mauer’s hitting streak to 10 games.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three, but he allowed two homers and threw a wild pitch. Santana (2-1) has allowed 14 runs (12 earned) in two home starts over 9 2/3 innings (13.70 ERA). He has given up just two runs in three road starts over 23 2/3 innings (0.78 ERA).

3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the paternity list following the game on Tuesday. Plouffe and his wife Olivia are expecting their first child, a son, who will be delivered on Wednesday. Plouffe is hitting .257 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs this season.

CF Aaron Hicks went 3-for-5 with three singles. The three hits were a season high and extended his hitting streak to five games. Hicks has hit safely in 15 of his last 19 games and is slashing at .375 with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 12 RBIs over that span.