SS Jorge Polanco got the start at short and batted ninth. For Polanco, it was his first start in the big leagues since June 10 and his third career major league start. He had an RBI single in the third inning.

1B Joe Mauer singled in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in a run. The hit extended Mauer’s season-high hitting streak to 11 games.

3B Trevor Plouffe missed his second consecutive game after the birth of his son. Plouffe, who is on the Paternity List, could return by Saturday.

RHP Phil Hughes won his fifth consecutive decision and 10th game of the season, allowing five runs on 10 hits in five innings of work. He also struck out five. Hughes has an ERA of 3.06 in his last six starts with 29 strikeouts and just three walks over that span.

OF Aaron Hicks had three hits and a walk, including a solo home run in the second inning. Hicks has a hit in six consecutive games and has multi-hit efforts in five straight.