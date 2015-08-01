3B Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the fourth inning. His homer was the only hit allowed by Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker as the Twins were one-hit for the 29th time in club history. For Sano, the homer was his fourth of the season and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He has now hit safely in 13 of his 14 career games at Target Field.

LHP Tommy Milone allowed four runs on 11 hits while striking out four in the loss. The 11 hits allowed tied a career high. Milone has started more games (10) and lost more games (five) against Seattle than any other opponent in the majors. “They did a good job of putting the ball in play,” Milone said. “It seemed like every time they put a ball in play, it was down for a hit. A little frustrating, but I have to do a better job of keeping the ball on the ground more.”

LHP Caleb Thielbar was designated for assignment. He was 5.40 in six games with the Twins this season.

1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-3 with a walk, snapping his 11-game hitting streak. The streak was the longest of the season for Mauer, who is hitting .272 on the year.