DH Miguel Sano doubled in the ninth inning on Saturday, extending his career-best hitting streak to eight games. Sano has hit safely in 18 of his 23 games in the majors and extended his home hitting streak to 11 games.

RHP Kyle Gibson allowed two runs, six hits and a walk in seven innings and did not figure into the final decision. Gibson held Seattle to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. This season, opponents have hit just .180 off Gibson in RISP situations, fourth best in the baseball entering the day. He improved to 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in five career starts against the Mariners.

SS Danny Santana was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday. He is hitting .218 with no homers and 20 RBIs in 74 games.

SS Jorge Polanco was optioned to Class AA Chattanooga on Saturday. He has three hits and an RBI in 10 at-bats with Minnesota this season.

RHP Kevin Jepsen, acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, was added to the 25-man roster. He did not pitch Saturday in his first game with the team.

3B Trevor Plouffe was reinstated from the paternity list on Saturday. Plouffe missed three games. He went 1-for-4 with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. It was his fourth triple of the season and 13th of his career.