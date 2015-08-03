FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 3, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Duffey will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take LHP Tommy Milone’s spot in the rotation. Duffey, who will start on Wednesday against Toronto, will be making his major league debut.

LHP Tommy Milone was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a flexor tendon strain in his left elbow. Milone is 5-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 14 starts this season.

2B Brian Dozier homered in the bottom of the ninth inning, tying the game at 1. It was Dozier’s 23rd homer of the season, tying his total from all of last year. Dozier is one home run shy of tying Roy Smalley’s team record of home runs by a middle infielder.

RHP Ryan Pressly was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Tyler Duffey on the 40-man roster. Pressly has been out since July 6 with soreness in his right shoulder.

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed no runs in eight shutout innings of work, giving up four hits and one walk in a no decision. It was the third time this season Pelfrey has not allowed a run in a start and first since tossing eight shutout innings against Milwaukee on June 7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
