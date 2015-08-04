RHP Tyler Duffey did not have his passport with him when the Twins promoted him from Triple-A Rochester to start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 24-year-old needed the passport to enter Canada and a reminder is given to all minor-league players who might be promoted. Duffey’s father took a 6 a.m. flight Sunday from Houston to Rochester with both their passports. The two made the 170-mile drive across the border to Toronto. “We took the scenic route,” Duffey said. “It’s been a pretty wild 48 hours.” Duffey was 6-8 with a 2.66 ERA in 21 games at Double-A and Triple-A this season. He takes the place of LHP Tommy Milone (strained elbow), who was put on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. RHP Ryan Pressley (right lat strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.

RF Torii Hunter was 1-for-3 with a home run Monday in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The home run was his 17th of the season. He is batting .394 (13-for-33) in his past seven games at Rogers Centre.

1B Joe Mauer was given the day off with the Twins playing the opener of a four-game series on artificial turf at Rogers Centre. The turf is new this season and is spongier than those used at the facility in previous years. Mauer is batting .134 (6-for-34) with four walks and eight strikeouts in his career against LHP David Price, who started Monday for the Blue Jays. Price struck out 11 in eight innings and the Blue Jays beat the Twins 5-1.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed two home runs Monday in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has allowed more than one home run in a game three times in his six starts this season. When 2B Ryan Goins homered in the second inning, it snapped his scoreless streak of 19 2/3 innings on the road. “Apparently today it was everybody who swings and hits it hard, it’s going to hit a homer,” Santana said. “That’s what it feels like.”

RHP Phil Hughes will make his 22nd start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Hughes has won six straight decisions, tied for the longest active streak in baseball. He picked up the win Thursday against Seattle despite giving up 10 hits, no walks, and five runs in five innings. He is 6-7 with a 4.69 ERA in 29 career outings (22 starts) against the Blue Jays.