RHP Tyler Duffey will make his major-league debut Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Roger Centre. He was promoted from Triple-A Rochester after LHP Tommy Milone (mild left elbow strain) went on the disabled list. In 21 starts between Double-A Chattanooga and Rochester, he was 6-8 with a 2.66 ERA. The Twins selected him from Rice in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.

RF Torii Hunter went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He has driven in both Twins runs in the series. He had a home run in the 5-1 loss on Monday. He is batting .361 (13-for-36) in his past eight games at Rogers Centre. He has 209 career homers with the Twins, two shy of tying OF Bob Allison for fifth on the franchise all-time homer list.

RHP Kevin Jepsen had two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 eighth inning of the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. It was his second outing for the Twins after he was obtained from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade on Friday. He allowed two walks and two earned runs in one-third of an inning Sunday in his debut with the Twins.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed two home runs in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He has allowed 27 homers this season, the most by any pitcher in the major leagues this season. He has allowed at least one home run in 10 of his past 11 starts. The loss on Tuesday snapped his streak of six straight winning decisions, covering nine starts. His previous loss was June 8.

INF Eduardo Nunez was 0-for-3 in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday in his second start at shortstop since July 9. It could be the start of a trend for the utility man. With INF Danny Santana and INF Jorge Polanco optioned to the minors over the weekend, Nunez or INF Eduardo Escobar have a chance to become the starting shortstop. Manager Paul Molitor sees improvement in Nunez. “Last week we were out early one day, and when he got done I pointed that out to him,” Molitor said. “I listed things I thought were exponentially better from when he got here last year: the quietness of his glove, getting his feet more in a fielding position and not getting tangled, his speed of release after catching balls.”