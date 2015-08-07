FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 7, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Tyler Duffey gave up two home runs in the first two innings of his major league debut Wednesday, a 9-7 loss to the Blue Jays, after allowing just one homer in 132 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He lasted two innings in his major league debut, allowing six hits and six runs. “I was trying to do too much with my curveball today,” Duffey said. “I bounced about 10 of them over there in the chalk. All I had to do was throw it over the plate. When you get behind to guys who are seasoned hitters, they’ve played a lot more games than I can even imagine, it’s one of those things where they know what’s coming even if you think you’re tricking them. It was a pretty unreal experience, still.”

DH Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his fifth of the season, in the Twins’ 9-7 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. The home run went 447 feet, longest by a Twins player this season. He tied a career high with three RBIs (July 4 at Kansas City). The 2-for-4 game was his first multi-hit game since July 29 against the Pirates.

RHP Kyle Gibson will start Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. It will be his second start on the road in his past six outings. In nine previous road starts this season, he is 3-4 with a 3.67 ERA. It will be his second start this season against the Blue Jays. On May 30, he allowed eight hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks while striking out three and did not factor in the decision in the Twins’ 3-2 win at Target Field. In two career starts against Toronto, he is 1-0 with a 0.66 ERA.

OF Byron Buxton, who has been playing in simulated games in Fort Myers, Fla., is scheduled to join Triple-A Rochester in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday. “He’s doing well,” manager Paul Molitor said Wednesday. “I don’t want to say he’s 100 percent, but he’s doing everything.” He sprained his left thumb sliding headfirst against the White Sox on June 24.

OF Byron Buxton (sprained left thumb) will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Friday. He was put on the disabled list June 25.

3B Trevor Plouffe hit a two-run double in the first inning of the Twins’ 9-7 loss to the Blue Jays, his 66th since the start of last season. It is the most among major league third baseman in that span. The RBIs on Wednesday snapped a five-game drought without one.

