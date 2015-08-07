RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after the Twins’ 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday, and he joins what will become a nine-man bullpen. RHP Tyler Duffey was optioned to Rochester. Achter was 4-2 with a 2.82 ERA in 40 relief appearances for Rochester. This will be his second major league stint. He was 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in seven relief appearances with Minnesota in 2014.

RHP Kyle Gibson, who took the loss Thursday, will start on his normal four days’ rest against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday after the Twins demoted RHP Tyler Duffey late Thursday. Gibson gave up eight runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings at Toronto.

LHP Tommy Milone, who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday due to a left elbow flexor tendon strain, started an interval throwing program Thursday. He could return Aug. 16, the first day he will be eligible to be activated.

C Chris Herrmann was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after the Twins’ 9-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. C Eric Fryer was designated for assignment. Herrmann was the backup for C Kurt Suzuki for three months this season, and he batted .156/.239/.281 with one homer and eight RBIs in 25 games. In 23 games at Rochester, he batted .260/.364/.342 with one homer and six RBIs.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will start Friday when the Twins open a three-game series against the Indians at Progressive Field. Pelfrey pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing four hits, but did not factor in the decision in a 4-1, 11-inning loss to the Mariners on Sunday. This will be Pelfrey’s third start of the season against Cleveland. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits, to earn the win at Progressive Field on May 8. He is 1-0 with a 2.25 against the Indians this season, 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in six career starts against them. Pelfrey is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts at Progressive Field.

