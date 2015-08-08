RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Friday’s game. In 40 relief appearances at Rochester, Achter was 4-2 with a 2.82 ERA.

RHP Tyler Duffey was optioned to Triple-A Rochester prior to Friday’s game. Duffey, who was called up from Rochester on Aug. 3, appeared in one game and gave up six runs and five hits in two innings.

C Chris Herrmann was recalled from Triple-A Rochester prior to Friday’s game. In 23 games at Rochester Herrmann hit .260, with one home run and six RBIs.

OF Torii Hunter has played more career games (202) and has more career hits (218), runs (113) and doubles (46) against the Indians than any active major league player. Not surprisingly, Hunter on Friday went 3-for-5 with a single, double, home run and three RBIs. The home run was Hunter’s 21st career home run at Progressive Field, the second most of any visiting player, behind Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera’s 23. “He’s really beat us up. I’ve seen him do that for too many years,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona of Hunter.

RHP Ervin Santana will start Saturday’s game. Santana has a career record of 3-9 with a 4.09 ERA in 18 career starts vs. the Indians. However, on July 27, 2011, as a member of the Angels, Santana pitched a no-hitter against the Indians in a 3-1 win at Progressive Field.

C Eric Fryer was designated for assignment prior to Friday’s game. In seven games with the Twins, Fryer was 3-for-18 (.167) with two RBIs.