FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 9, 2015 / 8:19 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Shane Robinson pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit, in mopping up the 17-4 blowout loss to Cleveland on Saturday. “We tried to get through it without using a position player (to pitch), but we couldn‘t,” manager Paul Molitor said. “That’s not a lot of fun. That’s not what you want to do.” Robinson is the first Twins position player to pitch in a game since INF Jamey Carroll on Aug. 5, 2013.

OF Eddie Rosario hit one of three Twins home runs on Saturday, a solo shot in the sixth inning of a 17-4 loss to Cleveland. In 21 at-bats against the Indians this season, Rosario is hitting .333 with two triples, one home run and four RBIs.

1B Joe Mauer homered in the first inning on Saturday night against the Indians for his 469th career extra-base hit. That ties him with Rod Carew for eighth place on the Twins’ extra-base hit list.

RHP Ervin Santana, in his shortest outing in three years, pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs and 10 hits to the Indians on Saturday night. “Obviously, he wasn’t locating his fastball and it seemed like they squared up every one he threw,” manager Paul Molitor said. In 10 career starts at Progressive Field, Santana is 1-7 with a 6.62 ERA. The only win was a no-hitter in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.