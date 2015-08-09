OF Shane Robinson pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit, in mopping up the 17-4 blowout loss to Cleveland on Saturday. “We tried to get through it without using a position player (to pitch), but we couldn‘t,” manager Paul Molitor said. “That’s not a lot of fun. That’s not what you want to do.” Robinson is the first Twins position player to pitch in a game since INF Jamey Carroll on Aug. 5, 2013.

OF Eddie Rosario hit one of three Twins home runs on Saturday, a solo shot in the sixth inning of a 17-4 loss to Cleveland. In 21 at-bats against the Indians this season, Rosario is hitting .333 with two triples, one home run and four RBIs.

1B Joe Mauer homered in the first inning on Saturday night against the Indians for his 469th career extra-base hit. That ties him with Rod Carew for eighth place on the Twins’ extra-base hit list.

RHP Ervin Santana, in his shortest outing in three years, pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs and 10 hits to the Indians on Saturday night. “Obviously, he wasn’t locating his fastball and it seemed like they squared up every one he threw,” manager Paul Molitor said. In 10 career starts at Progressive Field, Santana is 1-7 with a 6.62 ERA. The only win was a no-hitter in 2011.