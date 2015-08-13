DH Miguel Sano went 3-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and a sacrifice fly. He drove in six runs, tying a Twins rookie record. Sano now has seven homers this season, six of which have come at Target Field, where he is hitting .367 this season. The multi-homer game was the first of Sano’s career.

RHPTrevor May is expected to replace RHP Phil Hughes (sore back) in the rotation.May is 8-7 with a 4.09 ERA; he has made his last 13 appearances out of the bullpen, not allowing a run over the last eight games. He will start Friday against the Cleveland Indians, but he will be limited to 50 pitches.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. His third inning hit snapped a personal 0-for-14 skid. It was Plouffe’s 24th multi-hit game this season, tied for second-most on the team with Joe Mauer, three behind Dozier.

RHP Phil Hughes was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sore lower back on Thursday.

RHP Mike Pelfrey got the win, going seven innings and allowing just one run on four hits and a walk. It was Pelfrey’s first win since June 7 against Milwaukee. Pelfrey has been strong at home this season, going 4-2 with a 1.97 ERA in 11 starts.

CF Aaron Hicks tied a career high with four hits, including a leadoff home run. The leadoff blast was the first of his career and was Minnesota’s seventh this season, first by someone other than Brian Dozier. Hicks also scored four runs. Hicks is hitting .326 with four homers and 14 RBIs since the All-Star break.