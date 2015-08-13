DH Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and a walk. His RBI double in the eighth inning drove in Mauer and tied the game at 2. Sano has now hit safely in 15 of his 17 career games at Target Field.

RHP Kyle Gibson allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings, striking out seven. Gibson has four quality starts over his last five outings at Target Field and has a 3.12 ERA here in 80 2/3 innings pitched this season. He became the first Twins pitcher this season to reach 100 strikeouts.

SS Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a walk-off double in the ninth inning. It was the third career walk-off hit for Escobar and first since April 3, 2013 against Detroit.

1B Joe Mauer doubled in the eighth inning, his second hit of the night. The double was the 330th of his career, surpassing Tony Oliva for second on the Twins’ all-time list.