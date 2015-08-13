FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 13, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and a walk. His RBI double in the eighth inning drove in Mauer and tied the game at 2. Sano has now hit safely in 15 of his 17 career games at Target Field.

RHP Kyle Gibson allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings, striking out seven. Gibson has four quality starts over his last five outings at Target Field and has a 3.12 ERA here in 80 2/3 innings pitched this season. He became the first Twins pitcher this season to reach 100 strikeouts.

SS Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a walk-off double in the ninth inning. It was the third career walk-off hit for Escobar and first since April 3, 2013 against Detroit.

1B Joe Mauer doubled in the eighth inning, his second hit of the night. The double was the 330th of his career, surpassing Tony Oliva for second on the Twins’ all-time list.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.