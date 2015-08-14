RHP Trevor May is expected to replace RHP Phil Hughes in the rotation. May is 8-7 with a 4.09 ERA, but made his last 13 appearances out of the bullpen.

RHP Ervin Santana lasted six-plus innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks, but did not figure into the final decision. Santana has allowed at least five runs in three of his last four starts and has seen his ERA balloon to 5.66 this season. Santana has allowed nine home runs in 47 2/3 innings pitched, a rate of 1.70 homers per nine innings.

1B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. For Plouffe, the homer was his 16th of the season, 11 of which have come at Target Field. Seven of those have been solo homers. Plouffe’s 45 home runs at Target Field are the most by any player.

RHP Phil Hughes was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sore lower back.

CF Aaron Hicks went 1-for-5 with a single. He is hitting .320 since the All-Star break, with four homers, one triple and 14 RBIs over that span. Hicks is averaging a hit per game against the Rangers in 11 career games.