RHP Tyler Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Duffey has a 2.53 ERA in 85 1/3 innings at Rochester. He will start Saturday’s game against Cleveland.

RHP Trevor May allowed two runs on five hits over three innings in a spot-start. May, who was starting for the injured Phil Hughes, had appeared out of the bullpen in 13 consecutive appearances after being bumped from the rotation in early July.

RHP Michael Tonkin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take RHP Blaine Boyer’s spot on the roster. Tonkin has a 5.73 ERA in 16 games over three different stints with the Twins this season.

1B Joe Mauer homered and had the only hit for the Twins on Friday. For Mauer, it was his eighth homer of the season. He has a hit in 43 of his last 50 games, batting .290 with six homers over that span.

RHP Blaine Boyer was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9 with right elbow inflammation. Boyer has pitched in 51 games this season, all out of the bullpen, accumulating a 2.98 ERA and a 2-4 record.