#US MLB
August 16, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Duffey recorded his first win in his second major-league start. Duffey gave up just one hit in six innings. He also struck out seven batters and issued five walks. Duffey is the first Twins pitcher to allow one or fewer hits in six or more shutout innings since Anthony Swarzak on May 28, 2011.

LHP Tommy Milone was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Milone is scheduled to start Sunday’s game against Cleveland. He was placed on the DL on Aug. 3 with a mild left elbow strain. In 14 starts this year, Milone is 5-3 with a 3.76 ERA.

2B Brian Dozier hit his 25th home run of the season with a two-run blast in the eighth inning. The homer came in Dozier’s 500th game. His 25 home runs are the most on the roster. Dozier’s 61 RBIs are second on the team, one behind Trevor Plouffe.

RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Tonkin was sent down to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Tommy Milone. Tonkin has made 17 relief appearances this year for the Twins. He posted a 6.17 ERA with 10 strikeouts and five walks in 11 2/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
