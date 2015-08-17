3B Miguel Sano stole his first career base in the majors in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game. Sano drew a leadoff walk before stealing second base. The 240-pound Sano stole 33 bases in five minor league seasons. Sunday was his 37th major league game.

RF Eddie Rosario tripled in the eighth inning off Indians reliever Zach McAllister. It was Rosario’s ninth triple of the season, which ties him for the most in a season by a Twins rookie. Tony Oliva also had nine triples during his rookie year in 1964.

1B Trevor Plouffe hit his 17th home run of the season Sunday -- a solo shot in the eighth inning against Cleveland. It was Plouffe’s 46thcareer home run at Target Field, the most of any player at the Twins’ home park since it opened in 2010.

RHP Ricky Nolasco, who hasn’t pitched since May 31 due to an ankle injury, may not return to action this season. Twins general manager Terry Ryan said Sunday that it’s “not looking promising” that Nolasco will pitch again in 2015. “We’re running out of schedule,” Ryan said. Nolasco was 5-1 with a 5.51 ERA in seven starts this year.