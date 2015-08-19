LHP Ryan O‘Rourke continued his effectiveness against left-handed hitters when he relieved RHP Mike Pelfrey in the sixth. He fell behind rookie 1B Greg Bird on a 3-and-0 count but ended the at-bat with a strikeout on his curveball. He also retired New York SS Didi Gregorius on the same pitch but loaded the bases in the seventh.

DH Miguel Sano has three home runs and 10 total bases against the Yankees after homering Tuesday. Sano is the third player to hit home runs in their first game at the current Yankee Stadium. The others are Toronto’s Randy Ruiz in 2009 and Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco in June.

RHP Ervin Santana makes his ninth start of the season Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees and will try to get a win over New York for the first time since Aug. 1, 2008 while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels. Since pitching eight innings in a 1-0 win at Yankee Stadium, Santana has gone winless in his last 10 starts against the Yankees. He last faced New York July 11, 2013 for Kansas City when he allowed eight runs and 10 hits in five innings. Santana is 5-8 with a 6.34 ERA in 16 career starts against the Yankees. Santana last pitched Thursday and did not get a decision in a 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers after allowing five runs and eight hits in six innings.

LHP Glen Perkins flew back to Minnesota to get his neck checked out. He will have an MRI Wednesday and also get a cortisone shot. Perkins was the losing pitcher Monday and has allowed nine earned runs since the All-Star break. Perkins also had a neck issue last September.

RHP Mike Pelfrey did not get a decision Tuesday as he allowed a run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. He threw 104 pitches and it was the 10th time this season he lasted at least 100 pitches. Pelfrey also turned a good outing on the road as he lowered his road ERA from 5.95 to 5.58.