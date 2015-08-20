RHP Tyler Duffey makes his third career start Thursday when the Twins open a four-game series in Baltimore. He made his major league debut Aug. 5 in Toronto and is taking the place of RHP Phil Hughes. He last pitched Saturday in Cleveland and picked up his first win after allowing one hit in six shutout innings in a 4-1 win.

OF Byron Buxton was recalled from Triple-A Rochester after Wednesday’s 4-3 loss in New York to replace OF Aaron Hicks, who landed on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Buxton batted .189 (7-for-37) during a brief stint with the Twins in June which ended when he sprained his left thumb sliding into second base. Buxton also crashed into an outfield wall Sunday but stayed in the game and was hitting .400 in 13 games for Rochester.

RHP Ervin Santana made it to the eighth inning for the third time this season but also continued his lengthy losing streak against the Yankees. Santana beat the Yankees in a 1-0 game for the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 1, 2008, in a contest decided on a ninth-inning single by OF Torii Hunter off RHP Mariano Rivera. Since his last win over New York, Santana is 0-7 with a 6.97 ERA in 10 starts and Wednesday’s loss featured one bad pitch to rookie OF Greg Bird for a home run and a “joke of a home run” for Bird’s second home run. “To me it was only one bad pitch. It was the changeup, that’s it,” Santana said. “The other one was a very good pitch. He hit it very good. I know probably in another park, that’s a double. Here it’s a joke.”

RHP Kevin Jepsen did not pitch the last two games after appearing in three straight games and likely would be Minnesota’s closer if there are save situations until Perkins returns. Jepsen has converted 10 of 26 opportunities and had five in nine chances for Tampa Bay before being traded at the non-waiver deadline. Since joining the Twins, Jepsen has allowed two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings over nine appearances. He has held opponents to four hits in 26 at-bats over his last eight outings while also not allowing any of the 14 inherited runners to score. “Jepsen is somebody I’d lean a little bit more to just through experience and how he’s throwing the ball right now,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said Wednesday morning. “That can change, day to day, depending on who’s in the best shape. As far as most experience, I’d probably say he’s the guy I’d be leaning to right now.”

LHP Glen Perkins spent Wednesday in Minneapolis getting an MRI and a cortisone shot on his neck. The Twins did not announce the results but said he will rejoin the team in Baltimore Thursday. Since cortisone injections usually take three days to work, Perkins will try to throw after that point. Perkins was the losing pitcher Monday and has allowed nine earned runs since the All-Star break. Perkins also had a neck issue last September which eventually led to a forearm strain and elbow irritation.

CF Aaron Hicks left Wednesday’s game after the top of the sixth inning with a strained left hamstring and was placed on the 15-day disabled list after the game.