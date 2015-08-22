RHP Tyler Duffey (2-1, 4.60 ERA) allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings to win his second consecutive start. The rookie also worked beyond the sixth inning for the first time in a big league game. Duffey allowed 10 hits but struck out eight and walked none.

DH Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer and walked to continue his good offensive production. Sano has reached base via a hit or a walk in 15 of his past 17 games and 25 of his past 28.

LHP Tommy Milone (6-3, 3.65 ERA) will start against the Orioles for the fifth time in his career Friday. In the previous four outings against Baltimore, Milone went 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA. He allowed a run over five innings in his most recent start, his first since coming off the disabled list after recovering from an elbow strain.

CF Byron Buxton arrived in Baltimore after he was recalled to fill the void created when CF Aaron Hicks got hurt Wednesday. Buxton started in the leadoff spot Thursday and went 1-for-6 with a run. The 21-year-old rookie hit just .189 in 11 games with Minnesota in June before landing on the disabled list with a left thumb sprain. Since returning to action in Triple-A, he went 22-for-55 (.400) with hits in all 13 of his games. “Some of the issues that he battled up here originally, pitch recognition and trying to get strikes, are still ongoing,” manager Paul Molitor said. “But when I looked at my options and how the overall offense shaped up, I‘m going to give him a shot. When he puts it in play, it’s going to be exciting.”

LF Eddie Rosario went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for his fourth multi-hit game in his past six road games. It was the rookie’s fourth three-hit game of his career, all of those coming since July 11.

RF Torii Hunter saw his rough stretch at the plate continue despite drawing a bases-loaded walk in the second inning to drive in the Twins’ first run. Hunter went 0-for-3 and is now 1-for-29 in his last nine games.

LHP Glen Perkins rejoined the Twins in Baltimore on Thursday and said he already felt significant improvement in his neck after getting cortisone shots Wednesday in Minnesota to treat a bulging disk. Perkins leads the AL with 31 saves in 33 opportunities, but has posted an 8.10 ERA since the All-Star break after recording 28 saves and posting a 1.21 ERA in the first half. He is expected to play catch Saturday, but it is unclear when he will return to action.

LHP Glen Perkins (bulging disk) could throw a side session Saturday. If all goes well, the closer potentially could be available as early as Tuesday at Tampa Bay, manager Paul Molitor said.

C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs while posting a second consecutive multi-hit game for the first time since June 4-5. It was his fourth three-hit game of the season.