RHP A.J. Achter was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the Twins acquired left-hander Neal Cotts from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash on Friday night. Archer appeared in six games (7.1 innings) and allowed six runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.

RHP Tommy Milone retired 13 straight batters before allowing a single to LF Nolan Reimold in the sixth inning in his start against the Orioles. Overall, Milone gave up three runs, five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

LHP Neal Cotts was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash Friday night. The 35-year-old reliever appeared in 50 games for the Brewers and had a 3.28 ERA (49.1 IP, 18 ER). He held opponents to a .240 average with 17 walks and 48 strikeouts. Cotts has limited left-handed hitters to a .185 (15-for-81) batting average with five extra-base hits in 2015. To make room for Cotts on the 25-man roster, the Twins optioned right-hander A.J. Achter to Triple-A Rochester.

LHP Glen Perkins (bulging disc) received two cortisone shots in his neck Wednesday and could throw side session Saturday. If all goes well, he could have a bullpen session Sunday and potentially be available as early as Tuesday in Tampa Bay, according to manager Paul Molitor.

CF Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the DL with a strained hamstring Wednesday, travelled back to Minnesota to continue his rehab. Hicks is batting .283 (28-for-99) with three doubles, one triple, five home runs, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored in his last 24 games. Manager Paul Molitor doesn’t think the hamstring was too serious.