RHP Kyle Gibson has not won in seven starts after getting a no-decision Saturday, but he pitched well. He gave up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings but kept the Orioles close and gave the Twins a chance to come back. “Gibson (was) kind of in the pattern that we’ve seen of late,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “The command’s not great, but he’s found ways to keep you in the game, which is a good thing.”

CF Byron Buxton, the Twins’ top prospect (according to MLB.com), got his first major-league RBI, a line-drive single to left that snapped a tie and gave the Twins a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Orioles. Buxton also showed his blazing speed, nearly beating out a sacrifice bunt, and finished 2-for-4. “Just really blessed and thankful to be able to get my job done and put us in a good position to score and a good position to win as well,” Buxton said.

RHP Kevin Jepsen earned a second save in two nights. Jepsen filled in for LHP Glen Perkins, the team’s closer who’s out for a few more days with neck problems, and shut down the Orioles in the ninth.

LHP Glen Perkins (bulging disk in neck) was fine after playing catch Saturday afternoon. The Twins reported that he will throw a bullpen session on Sunday and, if all went well, would be available Tuesday.

C Kurt Suzuki laid down a perfect squeeze bunt that scored the tying run in the seventh inning. Suzuki got the winning two-run single on Friday and now has 41 RBIs -- despite hitting just four homers.

RHP Casey Fien threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and got his second win in two games. He came on with the bases loaded in the sixth and got out of trouble, setting the stage for the Twins’ two-run game-winning rally in the seventh.