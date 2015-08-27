RHP J.R. Graham was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation. In 34 games (one start) for Minnesota this season, he is 1-1 with a 5.15 ERA, earning his first major league win Tuesday.

DH Miguel Sano hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Nathan Karns and, according to ESPN, became the first player 22 or younger with 12 home runs within his first 45 career games since Adam Dunn in 2001.

2B Brian Dozier hit his 26th home run of the season extending his career high and Twins record for a second baseman. The Twins are 18-7 when he hits a home run.

CF Byron Buxton went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. He hit an RBI ground-rule double in the top of the fifth inning to give the Twins a 10-6 lead.

LF Eddie Rosario hit his eighth home run of the season and 10th triple of the season Tuesday. The 10 triples set a club record for a rookie, besting Tony Oliva’s nine triples in 1964.

RHP Ervin Santana gave up five runs off eight hits in just 2 2/3 innings. He is winless in his last six starts, posting a 9.20 ERA over that span. “They were all over his fastball,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I can’t tell you how many of their hits were on his fastball, but it seemed like all of them.”

RHP Blaine Boyer was activated from the disabled list Wednesday. He was out since Aug. 9 due to right elbow inflammation, and he threw a bullpen session Monday.