RHP J.R. Graham was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation. In 34 games (one start) for Minnesota this season, he is 1-1 with a 5.15 ERA, earning his first major league win Tuesday.

SS Eduardo Escobar had his first career multi-HR game, with solo shots in the sixth and eighth. One came off Rays starter Chris Archer, tying the game after the Twins had fallen behind a run. He now has seven HR on the season.

1B Joe Mauer went 3-for-5 at the plate, including the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded single in the seventh. He struck out twice but raised his season average to .269 on the night.

RHP Blaine Boyer was activated from the DL on Wednesday and pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit relief. He hadn’t pitched since Aug. 8.