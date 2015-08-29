FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
August 29, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Miguel Sano hit a double off the B-ring catwalk in the third inning. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. “He said he got a good swing on that ball,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “And when he says that it usually means it’s going a long way.”

3B/DH Miguel Sano was scratched from theTwins lineup Friday with hamstring soreness. Manager Paul Molitor said Sano should be back in the lineup Saturday.

LHP Tommy Milone gave up five runs (four earned) and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He hasn’t finished six innings in his three starts since his return from the DL.

SS Eduardo Escobar was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and hit his third home run in the past two games. Escobar hit the 424-foot shot to dead center off Rays starter Drew Smyly. In his career Escobar is 4-for-6 with two home runs against Smyly.

CF Byron Buxton went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and was pulled for pinch hitter Chris Herrmann in the ninth inning. Herrmann also struck out. “He wasn’t having a good night,” Molitor said. “Didn’t seem to be seeing the ball very well so I went to another hitter.”

1B Joe Mauer was given the day off on Friday. He was hitting .231 in 33 career at-bats against Friday’s starter, LHP Scott Kazmir.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
