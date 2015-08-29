3B/DH Miguel Sano was scratched from theTwins lineup Friday with hamstring soreness. Manager Paul Molitor said Sano should be back in the lineup Saturday.

3B/DH Miguel Sano did not play because of a sore hamstring. Twins manager Paul Molitor said Sano should be able to rejoin the lineup as a designated hitter at some point this weekend. Sano is hitting .289 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 47 games this season.

RHP Kyle Gibson earned the win Friday, pitching 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball. Gibson, who won for the first time since July 12, allowed four hits and three walks but was lifted with two on and two out in the sixth inning after throwing 111 pitches. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Gibson and improved his record to 9-9 this season. “I probably should have gone seven or eight (innings) tonight, that’s really the only frustrating thing about it,” Gibson said. “Anytime you can leave an outing healthy and not give up any runs, that’s probably a good night for the most part. Any time you don’t give up a run, the team has a chance to win.”

1B Joe Mauer was given the day off on Friday. He was hitting .231 in 33 career at-bats against Friday’s starter, LHP Scott Kazmir.

RHP Kevin Jepsen converted his fourth save attempt since joining the Twins in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31 and ninth overall this season. Jepsen, who allowed two runs in his debut with Minnesota, has pitched 14 consecutive outings, a span of 13 1/3 innings, without giving up a run since.

LHP Glen Perkins pitched a perfect top of the seventh inning in his first appearance since back spasms earlier this week cost him several games. It was his first appearance in the seventh inning since 2012. It was Perkins’ first hold this season.

INF Eduardo Nunez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. The solo blast, which gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the third inning, was his third homer of the season and first since June 22. All three of Nunez’s home runs this season have come off left-handed pitchers.