3B/DH Miguel Sano returned to the lineup as the designated hitter and batted fourth Saturday against the Astros. Sano missed Friday’s game with a sore right hamstring.

LF Eddie Rosario threw out Evan Gattis at second base in the third inning on Saturday for his 13th outfield assist this season, which leads all rookies. His total is tied for second most by a rookie in franchise history, three behind Kirby Puckett’s team record.

1B Joe Mauer returned to the lineup after a routine day of rest Friday. It was just the third day off for Mauer this season, who is on pace for a career high in at-bats and games played.

3B Trevor Plouffe grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth inning. It was the 24th GIDP for Plouffe this season, most in the major leagues.

RHP Mike Pelfrey lasted just 3 2/3 innings Saturday against the Astros, allowing four runs (all earned), seven hits and two walks. The four runs allowed tied a season high in home starts for Pelfrey, who had allowed just three runs in his previous three home starts.