RHP A.J. Achter was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He gives the Twins an extra arm out of the bullpen, especially in low-leverage, mop-up duty. Achter has pitched mostly in Rochester this season, appearing in 43 games there, but has also pitched in six games with the Twins, allowing six runs on six hits in 7 1/3 innings pitched.

LHP Jason Wheeler was sent outright to Double-A Chattanooga to make room for C Eric Fryer, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester. Wheeler spent the 2015 season in the minors, going 5-9 with a 5.45 ERA in 24 starts.

3B/DH Miguel Sano had three hits, including a solo home run that tied the score in the seventh inning. Sano is the fourth player in the last 10 years to hit 14 homers in his first 50 games in the majors and has seven blasts in his last 13 games overall. Sano has reached base safely in each of his last 16 games.

SS Eduardo Escobar had three hits, including a pair of doubles. It was the fourth time this season Escobar has had two doubles in one game and ninth multi extra-base hit game. He has reached base safely in seven consecutive games, posting a hit in six of those contests, with five doubles, three homers and seven RBIs over that span.

RHP Michael Tonkin was recalled from Rochester and is added expected to be extra bullpen depth. Tonkin has a 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings of work with the Twins this season.

1B/DH Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Vargas, who is expected to contribute as a pinch hitter and occasional designated hitter, has a .245 average with five homers and 15 RBIs with the Twins this season.

INF Danny Santana was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Santana will contribute mostly in a pinch running role and provide depth both at short and in center field. Santana has played in 74 games with the Twins this season, hitting .218 with 10 doubles, five triples and 20 RBIs.

C Eric Fryer had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester. Fryer, who has appeared in seven games with Minnesota this season, was designated for assignment last month. He provides the Twins with a third catcher that manager Paul Molitor desires for pinch hitting flexibility.