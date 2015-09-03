DH Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk. His solo homer, in the second inning, was his 15th of the season and eighth in his last 15 games overall. It marked the first time in his big-league career that he has homered in three consecutive games.

LHP Tommy Milone pitched seven innings of shutout ball, winning his seventh game of the season. Milone improved to 3-0 against the White Sox this season, boasting a 0.87 ERA in 20 2/3 innings against Chicago in 2015. Milone is 4-0 against the White Sox with a 1.39 ERA in seven career starts. “We’ve seen him enough to know, when he’s going to have a good night, it’s going to include him being able to spot his fastball,” Twins skipper Paul Molitor said. “His changeup was really effective behind in the count. He had guys out front and they just weren’t picking it up that well.”

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-4 with a single in the sixth inning. The hit ended an 0-for-15 slide and an 0-for-37 skid at Target Field. Prior to Wednesday, Hunter’s last hit at home came on a home run against Seattle on July 30.

3B Trevor Plouffe singled in the fourth inning, snapping an 0-for-19 skid at the dish. He later slapped a two-run double into the left-field corner, driving in the final two runs of the night for Minnesota. He is 6-for-11 with a homer and 19 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.