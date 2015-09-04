DH Miguel Sano was not in the lineup Thursday as he rested a sore right hamstring. Sano is hitting .296 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs in 51 games and has homered in three consecutive games.

DH Miguel Sano was not in the lineup Thursday as he rested a sore right hamstring, but he appeared as a pinch hitter and flied out. Sano is hitting .296 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs in 51 games and has homered in three consecutive games.

RHP Kyle Gibson allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, leaving in line for the win Thursday. It was his first quality start in his last four outings and was the first time he issued no walks in a start since June 5.

SS Eduardo Escobar had a pair of hits and scored a run in his 12th consecutive game, tying the third-longest streak in franchise history. The run scored was his 39th of the season, the second highest total of his career (52 in 2014).

OF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in the third inning. It was Rosario’s ninth homer of the year and first career grand slam. The rookie is hitting .308 with 12 RBIs in 13 bases-loaded at-bats this season.

LHP Glen Perkins will not accompany the team on its upcoming trip to Houston because of back spasms. Perkins, who is day-to-day, closed down his 32nd save Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox but was unable to get out of bed Wednesday morning.

RHP Phil Hughes threw a bullpen session Thursday without any issues. Hughes, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 14 with a sore back, will throw again Sunday before playing in a simulated game next week.