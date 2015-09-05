DH Miguel Sano (sore right hamstring) did not start Sept. 3, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He was back in the starting lineup as the DH Sept. 4.

RHP Michael Tonkin made his first appearance since Aug. 14, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts while pitching the eighth inning. Tonkin has allowed at least one run in each of his last three appearances dating back to June 21, when he allowed two runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout against the Chicago Cubs.

LHP Logan Darnell was recalled from Triple-A Rochester, where he went 5-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 35 games (seven starts) with the Red Wings.

1B Joe Mauer recorded his 29th multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of strikeouts. Mauer is tied with 3B Trevor Plouffe for second on the team in multi-hit games, trailing 2B Brian Dozier (30). His 24 two-hit games are also tied for second on the club with OF Eddie Rosario, behind Dozier (25).

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed a two-run home run to Astros LF Colby Rasmus in the second inning, snapping a string of seven homerless starts (42 2/3 innings total). His was the longest such string in the American League and the longest by a Minnesota pitcher since RHP Kyle Gibson had eight consecutive homerless starts from 2013-14.

CF Aaron Hicks was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 13 games with a left hamstring strain and finished 1-for-4 with an infield single in the eighth inning. He has hit safely in seven of his last nine road games and has reached base safely in 31 of 41 games overall. Hicks appeared in four games with Triple-A Rochester, batting .412 with two doubles and one home run.