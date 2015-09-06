DH Miguel Sano continues to deal with a strained right hamstring that kept him out of the lineup on Thursday. Sano finished 1-for-4 on Friday night, but was laboring noticeably while attempting to jog out a ground ball in the fourth inning. On Saturday he was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

LF Eddie Rosario hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson, giving him a franchise rookie record of 11 triples. That total is the second-highest in the majors this season and the most for an American League rookie since Adam Kennedy in 2000.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed one run on six hits and two walks, with 11 strikeouts, over eight innings. He had tossed seven shutout innings at the Astros in his previous start. Santana became the first Twins pitcher with double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts since LHP Francisco Liriano totaled 25 over July 13-18, 2013.

RHP Kevin Jepsen had his string of 16 scoreless outings snapped after allowing one run on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning. Jepsen, who surrendered two runs in his first appearance with the Twins following his non-waiver trade deadline acquisition from the Rays, stranded the bases loaded to record his 11th save on the season.