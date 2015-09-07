RHP Tyler Duffey tied a career high with eight strikeouts in his sixth career start. A native of Houston and product of Bellaire High and Rice University, Duffey allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Three of his starts have been quality starts.

SS Eduardo Escobar belted a solo home run with one out in the fifth inning, his ninth of the season. Escobar is batting .317 (53-for-167) with five home runs in 47 games as the Twins shortstop this season.

2B Brian Dozier hit his 27th home run leading off the fourth inning against Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. The last Twins infielder to hit as many homers in a season was 1B Justin Morneau, who hit 30 in 2009. Dozier is one of only eight American League second basemen to hit at least 27 home runs over the last 15 seasons.

RF Torii Hunter finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, with his three hits pushing his career total with Minnesota to 1,319. He surpassed Justin Morneau on the Twins career list and ranks seventh in club history.