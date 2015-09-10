RHP Tyler Duffey will be skipped a start, not scheduled to pitch this weekend in Chicago. Duffey has already pitched 170 innings this season, including the minors. He is 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA in six starts and 32 1/3 innings with the Twins.

RHP Kyle Gibson pitched his first complete-game when it did not look like he was going to get out of the first inning, giving up four runs before retiring a batter. Gibson, however, was the losing pitcher as the Royals won 4-2. Manager Paul Molitor said Gibson was one pitch away from being pulled without retiring a batter with LHP Logan Darnell warming up in the bullpen. “I don’t blame them for having somebody ready. It doesn’t surprise me, four runs and no outs isn’t exactly the way you want to start the game,” Gibson said.

LHP Glen Perkins, an All-Star closer who set a club record with 28 consecutive saves this season, may get a second injection in his ailing back after seeing a spinal specialist. He has not pitched since Aug. 1 when he picked up his 32nd save.

RHP Phil Hughes is scheduled to throw a 45-pitch simulated game Wednesday at Kansas City. He went on the disabled list Aug. 14 with lower back inflammation.

