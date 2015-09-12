RHP J.R. Graham was activated from the disabled list by the Twins on Friday. He had missed 14 games with shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the DL on Aug. 25, a day after he earned his first major-league victory -- an 11-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He was 1-1 with a 5.15 ERA entering the Twins’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

RHP Kevin Jepsen has converted seven consecutive save opportunities since taking over the closer’s role in place of injured LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms). “He has stepped up and taken it over and run with it,” Molitor said. “He’s experienced enough not to be intimidated.”

3B Trevor Plouffe hit two home runs Friday, which marked his first multi-home run game since 2012. Plouffe is hitting .424 (25 of 59) with 16 RBIs in his past 15 games at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP Phil Hughes is scheduled to rejoin the starting rotation on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, manager Paul Molitor said. Hughes likely will be limited to about 75 pitches.