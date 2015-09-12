FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 13, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP J.R. Graham was activated from the disabled list by the Twins on Friday. He had missed 14 games with shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the DL on Aug. 25, a day after he earned his first major-league victory -- an 11-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He was 1-1 with a 5.15 ERA entering the Twins’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

RHP J.R. Graham was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. Graham, 25, was sidelined since Aug. 26 because of right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Kevin Jepsen has converted seven consecutive save opportunities since taking over the closer’s role in place of injured LHP Glen Perkins (back spasms). “He has stepped up and taken it over and run with it,” Molitor said. “He’s experienced enough not to be intimidated.”

3B Trevor Plouffe hit two home runs Friday, which marked his first multi-home run game since 2012. Plouffe is hitting .424 (25 of 59) with 16 RBIs in his past 15 games at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP Phil Hughes is scheduled to rejoin the starting rotation on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, manager Paul Molitor said. Hughes likely will be limited to about 75 pitches.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.