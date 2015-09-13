FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
September 13, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Tommy Milone suffered his first loss in eight career starts against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Milone allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. “It was a constant battle, it felt like,” Milone said.

1B Joe Mauer singled and walked Saturday against the White Sox to extend his on-base streak to 32 games. Mauer, 32, is hitting .268 with eight home runs and 59 RBIs this season.

LHP Glen Perkins played catch Saturday for the first time since a back injury sidelined him since Sept. 1. He has yet to pitch from the mound since the injury. “The fact that he’s improved enough to go out there and throw the ball around is a good sign,” manager Paul Molitor said.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox on Saturday. Plouffe is hitting .368 (16 of 38) during his last 10 games against the White Sox.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
