LHP Glen Perkins threw a bullpen session Monday as he attempts to return from a sore back. Perkins received his second cortisone shot last week and said he is aiming for a return to action by the end of this week.

RHP Ricky Nolasco threw a bullpen session as he continues to rehab from ankle surgery. Nolasco hasn’t pitched since May 31, and he is likely to miss the rest of the rest of the season.