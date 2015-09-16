OF Eddie Rosario tripled in the second inning, his 12th three-base hit of the season. The 12 triples are the most by a Twin since Cristian Guzman had 14 in 2003.

1B Joe Mauer walked in the first inning, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 35 games. His streak is the fifth longest in baseball this season and one-game shy of his career high of 36 set at the end of 2009 and into 2010.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to six games. Over that span, Plouffe is hitting .476 with a double, two homers and six RBIs. He also grounded into his league-leading 27th double play in the seventh inning.

RHP Phil Hughes was activated off the disabled list prior to Tuesday’s game. Hughes missed a month of action with inflammation in his lower back. Hughes lasted three innings, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four, taking the loss.