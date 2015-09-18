LF Eddie Rosario went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a solo home run, his 10th of the year. Rosario became the first rookie in the majors to have 10 triples and 10 homers in a season since Hanley Ramirez did it in 2006. He was the ninth Twin to accomplish the feat and first since Cristian Guzman in 2001.

1B Joe Mauer walked in the seventh inning, extended his consecutive game streak of reaching base to 36 games. The 36 games matches a career high he set in 2009-2010.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed just two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five in seven innings. Santana has pitched seven innings or more and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.55 ERA over that span. “I was pitching to quick, too fast in the first two innings,” Santana said. “After the second inning, I settled down and tried to be normal, just throw strikes and keep the ball down.”

LHP Glen Perkins had a bullpen session Wednesday and reported no issues. He remains on track to return to the lineup on Friday. Perkins hasn’t pitched since Sept. 1 with neck and back soreness.

LHP Glen Perkins had no setbacks from a bullpen session Wednesday and remains on track to be available Friday. He has not pitched since Sept. 1 because of soreness in his neck and back that required two cortisone injections.

RHP Ricky Nolasco threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and reported no issues. Nolasco, out since May 31 with an ankle injury, will throw a simulated game on Friday before reporting to instructional league on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla. He could pitch again this season with no setbacks.