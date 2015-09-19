RHP Kyle Gibson will get the start in Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill. Originally scheduled to start Saturday’s game, Gibson is 10-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 appearances this season. Gibson has lasted at least six innings in all three of his starts this month, going 1-1 with a 2.91 ERA in those games. He gave up six runs (five earned) over five innings against the Angels on July 31, a 7-0 loss.

LHP Glen Perkins returned to the Twins lineup after missing nearly three weeks with soreness in his neck and back. Perkins last pitched on Sept. 1.

RHP Ricky Nolasco threw three innings in a bullpen session Friday and had no problems. He is expected to report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday for work with the Twins’ instructional league team. He could return to Minnesota as soon as next weekend.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will start Game 2 on Saturday against the Angels. Penciled in to start Friday night, Pelfrey is 6-9 with a 4.09 ERA on the year, but has been much better at home, where he is 4-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 13 starts.