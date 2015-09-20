FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 20, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-3 but drew a walk in the eighth inning, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 39 games.

3B Trevor Plouffe was 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

RHP Mike Pelfrey took the loss Saturday night, allowing four runs on nine hits and a strikeout in six-plus innings of work.

RHP Phil Hughes pitched two innings in relief of Pelfrey. It was his first appearance out of the bullpen since Sept. 6, 2013, when he pitched for the New York Yankees. The home run allowed to Mike Trout was his 29th surrendered this season.

