2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the third inning. It was his 68th extra-base hit of the season and 71st RBI, which matches his career high set last season. With one more RBI, he will tie Chuck Knoblauch’s team record for RBIs in a season by a second baseman.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. The double extended his streak of reaching base safely to 41 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Twins history, one behind Bob Allison, who had a 42-game streak in 1961.

RHP Ervin Santana pitched seven-plus innings of one-run ball on Tuesday. He scattered five hits and a walk while striking out seven for his sixth win this season and fourth in his last five starts. The veteran right hander has lasted at least seven innings in all five starts over that span, accumulating an ERA of 1.86 in 29 innings with 39 strikeouts and eight walks.

CF Aaron Hicks went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple. The three-base hit was the sixth of his career. Combined with his double later in the game, it was the first time this season Hicks has had multiple extra-base hits in the same game and fifth time in his career.