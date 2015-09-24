2B Brian Dozier homered to right field in Wednesday’s win. It was the 75th career home run for Dozier, but the first of his career to right field. Dozier also set a single-season RBI mark with 72, topping last year’s total by one.

1B Joe Mauer extended his on-base streak to 42 consecutive games with a double in the fourth inning. That mark matches the Twins’ franchise record for the longest streak, tied with Bob Allison. Allison reached base safely in 42 games in 1961. Mauer’s streak is the third longest in the majors this year.

3B Trevor Plouffe had three hits in Wednesday’s game for a season total of 135. That set a career high for hits in a season for Plouffe, who had 134 in 136 games last season. Plouffe had a pair of doubles Wednesday along with a run and an RBI.

RHP Ricky Nolasco returned to Minnesota on Wednesday after rehabbing his ankle in Florida. Manager Paul Molitor said there is a chance Nolasco could be activated from the 60-day disabled list on the Twins’ upcoming road trip.

RHP Ricky Nolasco rejoined the Twins on Wednesday after rehabbing his ankle in Florida. Nolasco has not pitched since May 31 and made just seven starts for Minnesota this year. The Twins are hopeful that Nolasco can pitch again this year out of the bullpen.