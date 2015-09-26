RHP Kyle Gibson took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. It was the shortest outing of the season for Gibson and just the third time (31 starts) he did not pitch at least five innings. Gibson also allowed multiple home runs in an outing for only the second time this season.

LF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The blast was his 12th of the season and 10th at Target Field. He is hitting .322 in 58 games at home this season.

RF Torii Hunter was 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the seventh inning. The 22 home runs are the most he’s hit in a season since he hit 23 in 2011. His blast was his 37th against Cleveland in his career, the most against any opponent. In 15 games since Sept. 6, Hunter is hitting .367 with four homers, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored.

1B Joe Mauer worked an eighth-inning walk, extending his streak of games reaching base to 43, a new franchise record. The previous record of 42 belonged to Bob Allison set in 1961. Mauer’s streak is the longest active streak in baseball and is the third-longest in the league this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (right ankle surgery) was activated from the 60-day disabled list, replacing him on the DL with LHP Logan Darnell, who has pneumonia. Nolasco will work out of the bullpen.