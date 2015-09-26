RHP Tyler Duffey faces a team for a second time for the first time in his major league career Saturday when he pitches against the Detroit Tigers. Duffey faced Detroit on Sept. 20 and got the win after working 6 1/3 innings and allowing just one run on seven hits and a pair of walks. The rookie is making his ninth career start. Duffey is 1-1 away from Target Field with a 4.98 ERA.

LF Eddie Rosario continues to impress for the Twins. Rosario hit a three-run triple when Minnesota scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning of a 6-4 loss to Detroit on Friday night. “We were fortunate to get those four runs in the one inning,” manager Paul Molitor said. Rosario now has 15 triples, most by a Minnesota rookie, and most by a first-year player since Ray Lankford of St. Louis had 15 in 1991. He’s also the first player with 15 triples and 15 outfield assists since OF Johnny Callison of Philadelphia hit 16 triples and had 21 assists in 1965.

LHP Logan Darnell was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday to make room for RHP Ricky Nolasco on the roster. Darnell was recalled from the minors Sept. 4 but had not yet appeared in a game for Minnesota this season. Darnell has been battling pneumonia since shortly after being called up and was not expected to pitch again this season.

1B Joe Mauer saw his streak of reaching base stopped at 43 straight games Friday night when he went 0-for-3. Mauer did have a sacrifice bunt in the sixth that he came close to beating out for a single. The streak is a club record.

LHP Glen Perkins has had health issues this season, which have impacted his performance. Perkins worked an inning Friday night and took the loss to drop to 2-5. Perkins allowed a two-run double to DH Victor Martinez in the seventh that tied the score and a two-run home run on a flat 3-2 slider with two out in the eighth hit by LF Rajai Davis that gave Detroit the win, 6-4. “He had a rough night,” manager Paul Molitor said. “He couldn’t find the plate to (1B Miguel) Cabrera (walk) and then (DH Victor) Martinez, who has had some success against him, hit a bullet.” Perkins has lost his closer’s role but Molitor said “he’s still one of my better options at the end of a game.”

RHP Ricky Nolasco was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday and manager Paul Molitor said he will pitch out of the bullpen. Nolasco last started May 31 but was out due to a right ankle impingement that required surgery on July 13. In seven starts for the Twins, Nolasco was 5-1 with a 5.51 ERA.

RHP Mike Pelfrey lasted five innings Friday night and left having allowed one run on six hits. Minnesota was leading, 4-1, when manager Paul Molitor brought in RHP Blaine Boyer but Detroit rallied late for a 6-4 win. Molitor said Pelfrey got a little wobbly in the fifth.