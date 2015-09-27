RHP Tyler Duffey beat Detroit for the second time this season, going six innings Saturday night in Minnesota’s 6-2 victory over the Tigers.

-LHP Tommy Milone threw a bullpen Saturday and is nearing a return to action.

SS Eduardo Escobar tripled to lead off the third inning Saturday night and scored on a sacrifice fly by 2B Brian Dozier.

RHP Trevor May, out since Sept. 19 with lower back issues, was deemed available for duty Saturday night by manager Paul Molitor.

2B Brian Dozier led off Saturday night’s game at Detroit with a double and scored the Twins’ first run. His sacrifice fly in the second generated Minnesota’s second score. Manager Paul Molitor put Dozier in the leadoff spot for a different lineup look.

RHP Ervin Santana starts for the 16th time this season when he takes the mound Sunday.

C Kurt Suzuki had three hits Saturday night in Minnesota’s 6-2 win at Detroit, his second single driving in a run.